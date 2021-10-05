Historic marker debate continues: Citizens voice opposition to new committee

Lack of representation biggest concern

Community members spoke before Grayson County Commissioners Tuesday morning in opposition to a recently-formed committee aimed at considering options to recognize the 1930 lynching of George Hughes and the events that followed his killing.

Last week, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers and Sherman Mayor David Plyler announced the creation of a new committee aimed at looking at how the community should recognize the event. The new committee comes as an outside group has spent the majority of the past year working to get a Texas historic marker placed at the courthouse grounds.

While all of the speakers during Tuesday's public comments spoke in favor of a recognition for the event, all raised concerns about the creation of the committee, its formation and a lack of representation among its membership.

"I find it a little odd. It seems like, and I could be totally incorrect, but it seems odd for you specifically, Judge Magers to be appointed to the committee, when in essence there is a committee already," Sam Herrera said during his public comments.

What happened in 1930?

The ongoing debate regarding a historic marker relates to the killing of George Hughes, a Black farmhand, in 1930. Hughes was accused of sexually assaulting the wife of his employer following a dispute over wages. During Hughes' trial, a mob formed outside the courthouse building and attempted to get to Hughes.

The mob ultimately burned the courthouse with Hughes still inside the building. Once the fire was put out, members of the crowd pulled Hughes' body from the debris and dragged it down Mulberry street behind an automobile. Hughes was then hanged from a tree and a bonfire was started underneath the corpse.

In the ensuing riot, a Black business district near downtown Sherman was destroyed and burned down.

The movement for the historical marker

Since June 2020, local historian Melissa Thiel has done research on placing a state marker at the courthouse grounds in recognition of the event. However, despite repeated requests to have the item considered over the course of the past six months and the Grayson County Historical Society noting that it meets requirements, the item has yet to be considered by commissioners.

"After 91 years, we are only striving for a historically accurate and faithful account concerning the incident involving one of the most significant events to ever occur in Grayson County," Kurt Cichowski said, representing the 1930 Sherman Riot Historical Marker Committee, which started the marker effort.

Last week, county and Sherman officials announced the new formation of a committee to consider a way to recognize the event while considering all perspectives.

"There have been groups and individuals, both local and out-of-county, involved in this conversation," County Judge Bill Magers said last week. "They have often shared a broad, and sometimes conflicting opinion and/or perspective about these historical events."

Magers declined an interview with the Herald Democrat on the decision to form the committee and its membership. He instead deferred to comments made earlier this year, prior to the creation of the committee.

"I will continue to work with the local citizens who are interested in this matter to help facilitate an appropriate outcome that thoughtfully considers all view points, ideas and historical data," Magers said in a statement issued in August following an separate interview request.

"Though there are many facets to this historical event, most everyone can agree that one of the major takeaways is the important role that the rule of law plays in our society and the devastating consequences that most often occur when it breaks down," the statement continued.

During his comments to the commission, Herrera accused leaders of hijacking the efforts of Thiel and the 1930 Sherman Riot Historical Marker Committee, describing the creation as disingenuous. He asked that both Magers and Plyler step down from their positions on the committee.

The committee created last week is made up of 15 and co-chaired by Al Hambrick, president of the Grayson County Branch of the NAACP and former U.S. Attorney Joe Brown. In addition to chairs Plyler and Magers, the remaining members of the committee include local business people, members of the Sherman City Council, local clergymen, Republican county precinct chairs and other community members.

However, no members of the 1930 Sherman Riot Historical Marker Committee were appointed to the new committee.

"I acknowledge how impressive this working group appears. They are eminent municipal leaders, business managers, religious patriarchs, and for whatever reason they deemed necessary to highlight, officials of one political party," said Kurt Cichowski who represents the 1930 Sherman Riot Historical Marker Committee. "What was missing in your commendations was notice of expertise in historic research or experience in the convoluted and seemingly disjointed nature of historic events."

The Rev. Alton Blakely said he left last week's meeting early after the committee creation was announced, comparing it to the historic treatment of Black people and representation. He asked that Thiel be appointed to the committee to represent previous efforts.

Multiple speakers noted the absence of historians or researchers among the new committee's membership. Cichowski said there are no members of the historic society on the committee as well.

"We the people deserve an answer as to why another committee was created," Chele Wells said in her public comments. "Why, Judge Magers, did you put yourself on this committee? Why are there no historians on this committee? How was this committee even chosen? Most importantly, why don't you do your job and put the marker on the agenda and vote?"

