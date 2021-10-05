Denison on Ice to return for sixth season

A modern holiday tradition will be making its return to Denison a year early this fall. Organizers for Denison on Ice, the city's annual outdoor ice skating rink, said the annual attraction is slated to start construction later this month, with an opening day in mid-November.

This year's schedule will see opening day moved a week earlier from its traditional opening around Black Friday for its sixth season. Kimberly Bowen, Denison assistant director of parks and recreation, said the event has proven to be a holiday favorite with many residents across the region and brings thousands of people to downtown Denison each year.

Bowen said she hopes that this year will be on par with 2020, which brought in more than 9,000 skaters and broke previous attendance records.

"We are looking to match that goal again this year," Bowen said.

The Denison City Council completed one of the final steps for the annual attraction this week when it approved a $1 rental agreement with RadioVision for the use of its parking lot for the rink.

In 2020, the city increased the size of the rink to allow skaters more space to spread out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowen said the city will be using the same size rink as last year for this year's festivities. The rink will be sized to fit 140 skaters at a time, but Bowen said capacity will be capped at 100 to provide adequate space for all participants to socially distance.

Like last year, the rink will be covered by a tent this year. Bowen said this will help organizers in multiple ways as it will allow for skating to continue during inclement weather and protect the ice from Texas temperatures. By covering it, organizers can help keep the ice firm, which requires less maintenance.

The city's costs went up for this year's rink rental, but by shifting schedules the city was able to reduce the expense. In May, the council approved a $108,500 agreement with Crown Rinks.

The agreement saw an increase in the city's cost from $101,500 to $124,000. However, the city received a discount by moving the first day up a week.

Organizers are still finalizing the programming and events for the ice rink this year, but Bowen said she plans to hold appreciation nights for first responders, doctors and educators as a part of this year's festivities.

The ice rink is expected to run from Nov. 13 through Jan. 2 and will be open daily from 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more information, please visit the city's website at www.cityofdenison.com.