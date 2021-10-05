AC homecoming to honor 7 distinguished alums

staff reports

When Austin College honors seven Distinguished Alumni on October 22 during Homecoming activities on campus, one of those honorees will not travel far to receive his accolades.

Every year, a number of alumni are selected for distinguished alumni recognition: those who have distinguished themselves in their profession and in their communities, exemplifying leadership and ethical standards in their interactions. Distinguished alumni also are those who model the accomplishments, spirit of service, and broadened perspective fostered by the Austin College educational experience.

During the upcoming dinner, Austin College President Steven P. O’Day and Alumni Board President Clint Buck, class of 2007, will present the distinguished honorees.

Among those they will call on this fall is Roger B. Luttrell of Van Alstyne.

Luttrell has been a successful business and community leader in Howe and Van Alstyne for decades. After earning his Austin College degree in 1976, he spent his career as a partner in the Benton Luttrell Insurance Company and has been active in his community and church.

In Howe, he has served as president of the Lions Club, a member of City Council, president of the HISD Board of Trustees — and his involvement was recognized with the 2007 Howe Citizen of the Year Award.

One graduate who nominated Luttrell for the award said that “his leadership skills have made each thing Luttrell has been involved with a tremendous success.”

A former president of the Hurricane Creek Rotary Club and a Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow, Luttrell also is a past president and chair of the board of Combined Agents of America. His employees and his friends sent nominations that speak of a man “who exemplifies faith, service, character, kindness, and loyalty on a daily basis.”

Luttrell has also served on the Austin College Alumni Board, regularly supports Austin College athletics and special events, and remains a mentor to his college fraternity, Phi Sigma Alpha.

His family includes his wife, Bunny; children and spouses Russell and Marie, Kelli and Cecil, and Leslie; and grandchildren, Noah, Zay, Turner, Connor, Kate, Liam, Gemma, and soon, Benjamin.

The remaining honorees:

Denise Bristow Fate of Charlevoix, Michigan, a 1976 graduate who now retired, enjoyed a successful 32-year career in the auto industry with the Volkswagen Group, beginning with the Volkswagen Group of America then holding positions in the World Headquarter in Germany and at Volkswagen Asia-Pacific in Hong-Kong. She accepted a management position with Audi and her upward momentum continued until her retirement.

Tom G. Hall Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas, a 1978 graduate and a respected trial lawyer through his career at the Law Offices of Tom Hall in Fort Worth. Board-certified in Personal Injury Trial Law for 33 years in a row, he has obtained verdicts and settlements for clients of more than $1 million on 55 occasions. Tom has been admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and various circuit courts and courts of appeal.

Jenny King Thompson of Dallas, Texas, a 1992 alumna, is an accomplished communicator and marketing professional who has served in leadership roles for corporate and nonprofit organizations, mostly in Dallas. Today, she directs public affairs for UT Southwestern Medical Center. She is President of The Dallas Summit, and is engaged with groups addressing education; diversity, equality, and inclusion; leadership; and neighborhood development.

Thomas Newsom of Durant, Oklahoma, 1991 graduate, is the president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma. He began his career in college administration in sports information and media relations, then spent several years operating the Little Elm Journal before becoming director of public relations for The Art Institute of Dallas, again routing him into higher education and toward his position today.

Melissa Thompson of Dallas, Texas, a 1984 graduate, is a successful talent acquisition executive with a record of excellence. Today, she is senior vice president, Talent Acquisition at Nielsen, a publicly owned global measurement and analytics company. She earned an MBA from The University of Texas in 1988 and has since enjoyed a successful and varied career in human resources and talent acquisition.

FIRST DECADE AWARD

Hannah Alexander of Austin, Texas, is a 2012 graduate and a staff attorney at Workers Defense Project in Austin where she represents low-wage workers in the construction industry and supports WDP's organizing efforts. Previously, she worked for the City of Dallas, focusing on issues related to fair housing and equity, including the city's paid sick leave ordinance. Immediately after law school, she worked for the Equal Justice Center, first as an Equal Justice Works Fellow and later as a staff attorney.

