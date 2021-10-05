2 SHS students arrested for weapon on campus

Sherman High School was place under a brief hold following reports of a gun on campus Tuesday morning. Sherman police arrested two students in what officials described as a gun exchange.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning when district officials received a tip of a student who was in possession of a firearm on campus. SPD officials said the department was made aware of a gun exchange that took place between two students early in the morning.

The campus was put on lockdown for about seven minutes where all students remained in their classrooms. Student resource officers, district officials and Sherman Police were able to identify and locate the two students who were then detained without incident.

Police were able to locate and seize a semi-automatic firearm. The two students were then arrested on weapons charges. No students or faculty were threatened or injured with the firearm.

District officials said the school would continue the remainder of its regularly scheduled school day. The district will be seeking maximum disciplinary action against the two students on accordance with the student code of conduct, SISD Superintendent David Hicks said.

"We applaud the students who reported the incident immediately and our administrators and law enforcement officers who quickly secured the weapon and addressed the situation," Hicks said in a letter to parents.