Summer temps to hang around through mid October

Fall festival season might be in full swing, but that doesn't mean locals should be putting away their shorts and flip flops in favor of sweaters and boots.

The National Weather Service's forecast for the North Texas area on Monday was calling for highs in the 90s over this coming weekend and very little chance of rain.

That lack of rain could begin to be a problem if it doesn't yield to fall rains soon. Just last week, Fannin County commissioners enacted a burn ban.

Grayson County has not considered such action just yet. Grayson County's Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers said the county's policy is to consider a burn ban only when the county's KDBI index is 650 or above. The KBDI is an index based on temperature estimates and precipitation gathered from weather stations and analyzed by experts at the Texas Forest Service.

On Monday, the county's KDBI index ranged from 250 to 698 but averaged at 564.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Godwin said October is generally one of this area's wettest months so everyone is going to be keeping their eye on that rain gauge.

He said while the highs in the later part of the week are expected to get back into the 90s, the humidity is expected to remain low.

"So it won't seem so oppressive," he said. However, lower humidity means people need to really watch out for fire dangers. Godwin said they don't expect strong winds with the weather system that will be in place over North Texas for the next seven or so days so that should help to keep the fire danger lower. Still, he said, folks should be mindful of looking out for burn bans and making sure they are being safe with regard to fire danger.

Godwin said right now, it is looking like the area could get some rain next week, but it is really too early to tell how much or when.