Housing Authority park renamed after retiring executive director

Lasty week, the park adjacent to the Sherman Housing Authority offices on Hoard Ave was renamed in honor of Debbie Eldredge, who recently retired after serving as the executive director at SHA for 38 years.

Eldredge was celebrated with a retirement party at the Rosa Viola Hill Smith Community Center, which was constructed adjacent to the SHA office during Eldredge's tenure. The park is a private facility open to residents of SHA.

“I am overwhelmed by all that has happened this week,” Eldredge said in a news release about the park, “and I know I am leaving the office in capable hands. I wish Sean all the best in his service.”

Eldredge joined SHA in 1982 as a bookkeeper for founding director Keith Ables. Within the year, she took over the as director.

"As director she oversaw the construction of the community center, and the implementation of programs dealing with health issues, adult education, reading, nutrition, parenting, job placement, job skills, tutoring, sports and recreational events," the release continued.

Sean Vanderveer, the housing authority's new executive director, made the park announcement.

Vanderveer is a Sherman native and a graduate of Sherman High School, Texas State Technical College in Waco and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, a news release about his new role said. Most recently he served as social media and website coordinator for the Sherman Independent School District. He has also been a media company owner as well as an occupational safety officer and a downtown Sherman developer.