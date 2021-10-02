Super Shack seeks tax rebate from Sherman

A new restaurant chain in Sherman is requesting economic incentives and sales tax rebates for its first Texoma location. The City Council is expected to consider offering incentives to Super Shack, a small seafood chain that is developing a location along Texoma Parkway, when it meets Monday at 5 p.m.

Super Shack announced in June that it plans to extend into the Sherman market by redeveloping the former Texoma Parkway Applebee's into the chains third location. The restaurant first opened its doors in McKinney in 2017 alongside another location in Rowlett that is owned by another part of the family.

"Super Shack is a seafood restaurant that is a casual dining experience," Antonio Correa, manager for the Sherman location and brother of the owners of the McKinney restaurant, said in June. "You order at the register and we bring the food to your table. Our main goal from the beginning was to bring really good food for everyone, even those without a big budget."

City staff reached an agreement with Super Shack to provide incentives for the conversion of the Applebee's using the city's recruitment program, which was adopted in 2019. The proposed agreement would offer Super Shack 50 percent of its sales tax revenues back as a rebate for a two-year period.

This would exclude the three-eighths of a cent that goes toward the Sherman Economic Development Corp. as it is not a party in the agreement.

This would be among the first few times that the program has been used since it was adopted two years ago. The program was first used to incentivize the conversion of the city's former Havertys Furniture storefront into a new Bobcat dealership.

The goal for the program was to attract well-known restaurants, retailers and related businesses to Sherman in hopes of attracting people to the city's major developments and shopping centers. However, city officials said the incentives would be open for any new retail business looking to relocate to Sherman.

“We’re looking at restaurants people would recognize,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said in 2019. “We hear every time these kinds of things come up everyone has their favorites. We do listen to those concerns. If people think a restaurant would be a good fit, we listen to those concerns and take those into consideration.”