Southeastern women In aviation volunteer at Dallas event

SOSU

The Southeastern Oklahoma State University Women in Aviation Chapter traveled to Dallas recently to volunteer for a Girls in Aviation Day event.

Fifteen student members of the Southeastern chapter participated, accompanied by staff advisor Elizabeth Resh. Students volunteered in a variety of events throughout the day, including introducing participants to weight and balance concepts, flight simulator stations, sectional scavenger hunts, helping with registration, and parking vehicles for the attendees. The Southeastern Chapter has been volunteering for the North Texas event since 2017.

Girls in Aviation Day originated in 2014 as a means to encourage interest in the aviation industry among the next generation of women. It is an international event that is supported through Women in Aviation International, a non-profit organization.

The Southeastern Women in Aviation Chapter will be hosting its own Girls in Aviation Day on Saturday, November 6, at the Durant Regional Airport.