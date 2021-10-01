SISD school board honors student council, PTA, boosters

SISD

Members of the Fairview Elementary Student Council led the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance and the Texas Pledge at the Sherman ISD school board meeting on Sept. 20.

During the meeting, trustees recognized the Sherman High School Student Council for their hard work in organizing the SHS Battle of the Ax Canned Food Drive. The group collected 82,716 cans to donate to Masterkey Ministries, beating out Denison High School in the annual contest.

Student Council President Ian Mahjoobi and Secretary Mia Passanisi represented the organization at the meeting.

The board also recognized Booster Club and PTA leaders for their volunteer efforts supporting the students of Sherman ISD. Honorees included Tiffany Dixon, president of Sherman High School; Tina Gutierrez, president of the SHS Orchestra Booster Club; Lauren Hebda, president of Neblett Elementary PTA; Todd Kuhn, president of the SHS Athletics Booster Club; Zoe May, former president of the SHS Orchestra Booster Club; Wendy Vellotti, president of the SHS Band Booster Club and Carrie Young, president of the Diamondbackers Baseball Booster Club.