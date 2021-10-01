Denison celebrates homecoming, crowns queen

DISD
DHS senior Hope Rhoads, escorted by her father Kelly Rhoads, was crowned DHS Homecoming Queen last Friday night during halftime ceremonies at Munson Stadium.

Excited fans and alumni packed Munson Stadium on Sept. 24 for what turned out to be a near-perfect homecoming: glorious fall weather, another win for the Yellow Jackets, and the crowning of DHS Homecoming Queen Hope Rhoads, a top-performing scholar, award-winning student actress and leader, school and community volunteer, and aspiring future psychologist.

DHS Homecoming Queen Hope Rhoads (center), 1st runner-up Elizabeth Gonzalez Ortiz (left), and 2nd Runner-up Chloe Koberowski (right) celebrated with fans and friends during halftime ceremonies Friday night at Munson Stadium.
Denison High School’s award-winning band, drill team and Color Guard led a colorful parade of queen nominees, club sweethearts, escorts, athletes and others down Main Street for the much-anticipated 2021 DHS Homecoming Parade.

“The week of homecoming always reminds us of what it means to be a Denison Yellow Jacket…and the importance of continuing our time-honored traditions of excellence in all we do,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “Prior to Friday night’s game and halftime ceremonies, we hosted an incredible homecoming parade, a community-wide pep rally, and an Alumni Association reception that honored a tremendous group of distinguished alumni who have brought great honor and pride to our school and community.”

This year’s DHS Alumni honorees are: Distinguished Alumni – Major Jewel Butler; Distinguished Educators – Katie Palmer, Lyndol Irby and Rachel Ramer; Sports Hall of Fame – Aaron Hunt, Vinny Rhodes, Tyrell Buckner, Will Voelzke, Tifney Kelly, Lakisha Gentry and Paul Fulton.

A member of the DHS Color Guard proudly carried the Yellow Jacket flag through downtown Denison during Denison High School’s annual Homecoming Parade.

“It is truly an honor to salute these exceptional Denison High School alumni who have achieved so many great things during their years as Denison school students as well as in college and throughout their lives,” said Charlie Means, President of the Denison Alumni Association.

Denison High School’s award-winning Stingerettes high-stepped their way down Main Street to the delight of hundreds of people who gathered for the ever-popular Homecoming Parade.