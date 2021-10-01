Denison celebrates homecoming, crowns queen

DISD

Excited fans and alumni packed Munson Stadium on Sept. 24 for what turned out to be a near-perfect homecoming: glorious fall weather, another win for the Yellow Jackets, and the crowning of DHS Homecoming Queen Hope Rhoads, a top-performing scholar, award-winning student actress and leader, school and community volunteer, and aspiring future psychologist.

“The week of homecoming always reminds us of what it means to be a Denison Yellow Jacket…and the importance of continuing our time-honored traditions of excellence in all we do,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “Prior to Friday night’s game and halftime ceremonies, we hosted an incredible homecoming parade, a community-wide pep rally, and an Alumni Association reception that honored a tremendous group of distinguished alumni who have brought great honor and pride to our school and community.”

This year’s DHS Alumni honorees are: Distinguished Alumni – Major Jewel Butler; Distinguished Educators – Katie Palmer, Lyndol Irby and Rachel Ramer; Sports Hall of Fame – Aaron Hunt, Vinny Rhodes, Tyrell Buckner, Will Voelzke, Tifney Kelly, Lakisha Gentry and Paul Fulton.

“It is truly an honor to salute these exceptional Denison High School alumni who have achieved so many great things during their years as Denison school students as well as in college and throughout their lives,” said Charlie Means, President of the Denison Alumni Association.