Grayson County had 329 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday

All week, the active COVID-19 case count in Grayson County has remained above 300 though it did go down some as the week went along.

The county also reported a total of 11 new COVID-19 related deaths from Monday to Thursday. That included seven deaths reported on Monday and four on Wednesday.

On Monday there were 333 active cases, that number went down to 300 on Tuesday and then back up to 309 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the active number was at 329. So far since the pandemic began there have been 15,579 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

There have been 464 COVID-19 related deaths of Grayson County residents.

This week, Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said all of the COVID-19 related deaths reported lately have occurred recently. That information is important because the state has had, from time to time, a backlog when it came to reporting such deaths.

On Thursday, there were 110 patients in Grayson County hospitals with COVID-19 related illness. Of those, 51 were in the ICU. There was only one available ICU bed in the county on Thursday.

A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said that 50,244 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus in Grayson County. That is about 43.74 percent of the county's population over the age of 12.

The Grayson County Health Department also provided information about booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services is recommending that adults in certain groups who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine receive a booster dose of the same vaccine."

The department also gave information about CDC recommendations.

1. Individuals 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should gets a Pfizer booster shot at least six months after receipt of the second Pfizer vaccine shot.

2. Individuals 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions should gets a Pfizer booster shot at least six months after receipt of the second Pfizer vaccine shot.

3. Individuals 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the second Pfizer vaccine shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

"It’s important to note that this applies only to the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and only to people 18 and older," CDC information said.