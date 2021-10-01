10 events for the month of October

People can debate on when, exactly, the holiday season begins. However, a look at the social calendar in Grayson County is a good argument for it beginning in October. There are hardly enough lines on the calendar to list all of the fun stuff to do this month.

For instance, the area's pumpkin patches open this month. The Elves Farm Christmas Tree and Pumpkin farm opens Saturday with loads of fall fun on hand from pick out a prized pumpkin to a hay ride, a maze and loads of other attractions. It will be open to the public every weekend in October.

Denison will welcome everyone to downtown to celebrate its Fall Festival on that day as well. That event starts with a pancake breakfast at Waples United Methodist and will go until 4 p.m. with tons of vendors lining Main Street. There will be food vendors and all of the eateries downtown will be open as well. There will be a bed relay as well as other live entertainment. The evening will end at Loy Park with a fundraising concert for the Texoma Family Shelter at 457 RC Vaughn Road in Denison.

Here are several family-friendly events set to take place this month.

1. National Night Out in Denison

The Denison Police Department invites the entire city to come out and enjoy some fun, food and friendly interaction with their officers. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and continue through 7:30 p.m. at Forest Park, 300 W Crawford Street, and will include free hot dogs, drinks, games and activities including a Touch-a-Truck event.

2. Sherman Haunted History Tour

This tour offers a journey through a series of true events and strange happenings throughout Sherman's history. Those include disappearances, ghost sightings, and unexplained phenomena.

This year the Oct. 8 tour will feature stopping inside at least one of the spooky destinations for exploration and refreshments. Must be 13 years old or older to attend.

For ticket information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/haunted-history-tour-of-sherman-tx-10821-tickets-177447328737.

3. Movies in the Park

Sherman's Parks and Recreation will be showing "Scoob!" for free at Pecan Grove West Park on Oct. 9. Folks are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie under the stars.

The movie will begin shortly after sunset. Concessions will be available for purchase at the event.

4. Blue Ribbon Ball

Organized by the Texoma People Who Care for the Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show, this evening of live music, dancing and good food will be held at the Mayor Arena at Loy Park from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 Entertainment provided by the Raise Right Men band.

To get tickets go to https://blueribbonball.ticketleap.com/pwc/dates/Oct-09-2021_at_0600PM/.

5. Peanut Festival in Whitesboro

This is the longest running fall festival in the county. Always held on the third Saturday of October, this festival on Whitesboro's Main Street features live entertainment of just about every variety as well as a number of booths to shop from and food vendors offering up mouth watering festival favorites.

There will be a parade that starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 16.

The event features a carnival and a tractor display. Park and ride offered from the high school and middle school. The high school is located at 1 Bearcat Dr., and the middle school is located at 600 4th Street.

6. Fright Fest in Sherman

This trick-or-treat event will move this year from the Municipal Building lawn to Pecan Grove Park on Oct. 29.

Fright Fest is a Halloween event sponsored by the Sherman Police Department that offers kids and parents a safe, controlled environment in which to trick-or-treat. It was started after the attacks on 9/11 to give families a safe and fun place to trick-or-treat.

This year’s event will be held at the Pecan Grove Athletic Complex on Canyon Creek Drive. SPD Spokesperson Brett Mullen said the change in location will allow for more space, more parking, and will avoid the construction taking place on Highway 75. However, it will not allow for the electricity that has generally been provided for those setting up booths at the event. The PD are looking for businesses and organizations interested in participating this year.

For more information, call Mullen at 903-328-3010. Booths are to be set up by 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. and lasts till 8:30 p.m.

7. Bras for a Cause

The 11th Annual Bras for a Cause will be at the Grandpappy Point Resort & Marina Pavilion on Oct. 30. The event includes a live and silent auction, dinner and drinks, and tons of fun with some very special models who have made this fundraiser one of the best of Texoma for several years in a row.

For sponsorships, advertising, tickets, volunteer opportunities and more, please call 903-487-2528 or email luann@womenrockinc.org.

8. Howe-lloween

Howe will hold its 5th Annual Downtown Howe-lloween Festival on Oct. 30. It’s a chance for kids to trick-r-treat from vendors in downtown Howe.

For ticket information: www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-howe-lloween-festival-tickets-166549117895

9. House of Chills

North Texas Youth Connection will be offering a walk through their House of Chills for loose change. The event at 1602 E Lamar in Sherman starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Oct. 30. Participants will even get a bag of candy after their fright.

Sunday, Oct. 31

10. Monsters on Main in Denison

Last year's event was moved to the park, but this year, they are returning things to the years' old tradition of letting those tricker-or-treaters roam right down Main Street.

Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow said the event will begin at 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31. And then at 7 p.m. the will have the costume contest at Heritage Park and there will be prizes for the winners. She said they generally see about 3,000 monsters seeking candy and fun at the event.

Businesses and organizations that don't have a Main Street location can participate, they just need to contact Dow by Oct. 15 to register.