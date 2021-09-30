SEDCO still seeking diverse businesses, entrepreneurs

Ahead of fiscal year 2021, Sherman Economic Development Corp. announced it would be focusing on women and minority-owned businesses for local economic development, and heading into the new year, the corporation plans to continue focusing on encouraging entrepreneurs and women- and minority-owned businesses.

Last month, SEDCO presented the results of its 2020-2021 program of work which outlined the priority focus areas for the city's economic developer over the course of a year. This past year saw SEDCO add two focus areas to its normal program that were aimed at assisting women-owned and minority-owned businesses in town alongside start up companies by entrepreneurs.

Both of these focus areas are included in the program for the upcoming fiscal year.

"These are the six goals that we introduced last year, and these pretty much stay the same each year," SEDCO President Kent Sharp said. "We added one last year for women- and minority-owned businesses."

These two programs took their first steps forward over the past year, but showed limited results on their first outing. Sharp said SEDCO plans to continue to work and research ways to support on these areas in the coming year.

The focus on the area's entrepreneurs came in the form of the new Raising Innovative Sherman Entrepreneurs program. Through RISE, SEDCO Partnered with Austin College to offer grant funding to fledgling businesses in the area.

"To be competitive in economic development you have to have a program for young, startup companies ... that can get capital to them because Texas is not a venture capital rich state," Sharp said in 2020. "In Grayson County there isn't a lot of capital. If someone has an idea here they are likely getting support from family members or they are going to the bank."

The program came in the form of a contest where entrepreneurs pitched ideas for their company and projects they would like to support.

The program offered grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000, with $250,000 available in total for the year.

The idea for the competition came from Sharp, who instituted a similar program in Abilene prior to moving to Sherman.

However, Sharp said the program only saw two applicants last year. Both of the applicants were ultimately disqualified as they were not Type-A eligble businesses which SEDCO can support.

"Retail doesn't quality. Commercial doesn't qualify for this," Sharp said. "So it is just for companies that would qualify for Type A."

Sharp said he was unsure why so few entrepreneurs applied. Ultimately, he said the program may have been hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty on the market.

Despite the setback, Sharp said organizers are still working on ways to improve it. There are currently three businesses that plan to apply for the next iteration of RISE, he said.

With regard to the focus on women-owned and minority-owned businesses, Sharp said these efforts were unfortunately put on the backburner this past year. However, organizers instead worked on brainstorming and research of ways to assist these businesses.

Leaders held the first meeting of a new committee aimed at brainstorming ideas on how to structure the program. Organizers have also started creating a database of minority- and women-owned businesses in Grayson County.

The program of work for the 2021-2022 fiscal year includes the creation of master classes featuring locals business leaders speaking on topics related to finance, organization and marketing for these kinds of businesses.