Pumpkin patch season is here

Is there anything more fall than a field full of pumpkins on a warm Autumn day?

The folks at Elves Farm Christmas Tree and Pumpkin Patch probably would agree unless one is talking about a field of ready to cut Christmas trees. But this weekend is all about the pumpkins as the pumpkin patch opens for the month of October.

The patch, located at 601 Harvey Lane in Denison, is closed during the week so that school tours can be accommodated.

Owners Marshall and Sharlote Cathey have been welcoming pumpkin pickers to their farm for 20 years.

In a recent phone interview, Marshall Cathey said they had so few school tours last year due to COVID-19 that he started taking the pumpkins on tour to the schools so children could still learn all about the seasonal food.

He is doing mobile pumpkin patches for schools again this year.

In addition to the pumpkin patch, folks can do all sorts of thing at the farm from visiting with the farm's animals including horses, chickens and goats to posing for some awesome fall photos on the many photo sets they have placed around the farm. They also have a maze, a hay ride, a dress the scarecrow activity, a hay jump and sack races. In addition, he said, they a market where one can purchase other fall items like cornstalks, hay bales and fancy pumpkins like Big Macs which can weigh upward of 100 pounds. Additionally, they have mini pumpkins in both white and the orange as well as Cinderella and Fairytale pumpkins.

He said people can either just come shop the market and get their decorations or they can spend the whole day enjoying a pumpkin tour and all of the games and other entertainment there. That entertainment includes a 50 by 50 foot wooden maze and a jump pad.

Marshall and Sharlote Cathey both have full-time jobs off the farm. He is an engineer with Texas Instruments, and she is a nurse.

"We are kind of part-time farmers. My wife grew up next door to the farm so when got married the gentleman who had started the Christmas tree farm after a few years he was ready to retire so we bought the farm and land from him," he said.

They promised to keep it a farm for as long as they can.

At this point, he said they just do fourth quarter items like the pumpkins and the Christmas trees. They might look at expanding that once they reach retirement age.

They don't grow the pumpkins on the property.

"We bring them in from out in West Texas," he said. "With our trees we don't have enough water and everything to both trees and pumpkins.

They buy about two semi loads of pumpkins and they honestly haven't ever stopped to count them.

"We get little ones and big ones and everything in between," he said noting there is a pumpkin for just about any one's wish there.

"We get tens of thousands," he added.