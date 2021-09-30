Denison man arrested for brandishing knife after wreck

staff reports

A Denison man was arrested in Howe Wednesday morning after an alleged aggravated assault incident. In a news release issued Thursday by the Howe Police Department, the department said a 39-year-old Denison resident was arrested for a confrontation that involved a knife and a hand gun.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning following an argument over a traffic collision on U.S. Highway 75.

"The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. when a Chevy Silverado and Fiat coupe collided with one another on northbound U.S. Highway 75 in Howe," the release said. "The drivers exited the highway and stopped in a parking lot in the 1500 block of north Collins Freeway."

The release said the suspect who was a passenger in the Fiat reportedly got of the car and charged the Silverado while brandishing a knife.

"The driver of the Silverado, a Weatherford man, claimed he was in fear for his life and pointed a legally owned and carried pistol at Wimbish who retreated back to the Fiat," the release said. "Howe police arrived and upon completion of their investigation, determined that the driver of the Silverado acted in self-defense and arrested Wimbish for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon."

The suspect was booked into the Grayson County Jail and was released after posting a $25,000 surety bond.