Denison to host National Night Out Tuesday

The Denison Police Department is excited to announce a celebration of National Night Out set for Oct. 5 in Forrest Park, 300 W. Crawford, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature lots of games and activities as well as free food and drinks.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the event is meant to, "bring the community closer with law enforcement to let the bad guys know that the neighborhoods belong to the citizens and not them."

He said different departments celebrate the event differently but DPD plans to have a little something for everyone to enjoy.

"We just everybody to come out and know that we are partnering with our community to keep it safe," Eppler added.

The events are designed to allow police to interact with community members who get a better sense of what the police do and how they do it. The events hope to foster good relationships between officers and all citizens but especially hope to allow children to see police officers as someone to trust and go to for help.

“My dad was police officer," Nicole Garrett said about the 2017 National Night Out event in Denison. "I remember him telling us stories of kids who were so scared of law enforcement that they wouldn’t come to them if there was something wrong. Where he worked there were a lot of parents who would teach their kids that cops were bad. So as we grew up, we tried to spread the word that police officers were good and weren’t always bad. And I think this helps show that.”

In 2016, Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt addressed this history of National Night Out started which began in the 1980s to improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities as they started to drift apart in that era.

“This was a way for the communities and law enforcement personnel to get back together,” Watt said. “I would say that when I come to Collinsville, it’s always this kind of turnout. I am not sure this was actually created for communities like Collinsville in mind because we are connected. We are always out in the streets visiting together.”