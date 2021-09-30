Fall Festival set for Saturday, rain or shine

Come rain or shine, downtown Denison will be transformed into a fall celebration from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This is will 34th year for the Denison Fall Festival which skipped last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eighty-five vendors and eight food vendors are expected to be set up along Main Street, and about 30,000 people generally attend the event.

"You know what's different about this one, the last time we had it in 2019, Denison did not have all of these restaurants and all of these businesses downtown like we do now," said Denison Area of Chamber of Commerce President Diana Theall Wednesday.

They are also hoping that people will stop in at the new eateries downtown and new shops.

"Everyone is really spread out. We have done some safety measures where the booths are about 8 feet apart so there is room to spread out. It goes from the 200 block to the 800 block," she added.

The 700 block will be where people can find car show if it goes. That will depend upon the weather. "Simply because they don't like to get their cars out when the roads are wet," Theall explained.

Also in the 700 block one will find lots of children's activities.

One big change this year, she said, is that the pancake breakfast annually held at Waples United Methodist Church, 830 W. Main, has been moved inside. People can come and eat inside or they can drive up and get to plates. That starts at 7 a.m. and lasts till 11.

The bed races are more like bed relays this year and will in the 200 block from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We've got lots of areas to get in out of the rain because we feel like it will be kinda off and on," she explained.

At Heritage park there is an art installation streamers and there will be tents set up with tables and chairs for people to escape the rain.

The festival ends at 4 p.m., but that doesn't mean the fun is over.

"At 6 p.m. you can go out to Loy Lake for the concert 42 Bed Bash which benefits the Texoma Family Shelter. So it is a whole day worth of stuff going on and it just going to be a fun event."