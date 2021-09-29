Sherman Museum sees increase in traffic, funding in 2021

The Sherman Museum saw an increase in traffic and fundraising in 2021 compared to 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives for the museum said this week that it is expected to receive its full allocation of funding from the city for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, marking an increase in funding overall for the museum.

Last week, the Sherman City Council renewed its contract with the museum and pledged to provide four quarterly payments of $12,500 through the city's hotel-motel occupancy taxes. An additional $20,000 will be available in the form of a matching grant based on the museum's fundraising efforts.

"Looking back, 2020 wasn't very good for us, but 2021 has been very, very good," Sherman Museum Board President Dickie Gerig said Tuesday.

The city has provided this level of funding for the museum since 2019 when it reduced the annual funding to the museum from $70,000 to $50,000 with the remaining $20,000 offered if the museum raised its own funds.

At the time, city officials said the changes were designed to encourage the museum to pursue additional community involvement and grant writing.

“This is an opportunity for the community that says they love the museum to get involved and support it,” Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele said in 2019.

Gerig said she plans to write a letter to the city next month to submit the funding records to the city and claim the remainder of the $20,000 match funding offered for 2020-2021.

"In 2021, we are getting all of it this time around," she said.

Gerig attributed this achievement to a number of factors at the museum ranging from increased fundraising efforts to changes in the museum itself.

Among these changes is a turnover in the museum staff that saw people with experience in Sherman's history take leadership in the museum.

"We ended up with people who are Shermanites in the museum," Gerig said. "Over the past spring and fall, we've found educated people who really know the history through their work."

In October 2020, Stuart Holcomb took over as the new director of the museum, following the departure of Dylan White.

Holcomb said he has turned his attention to increasing fundraising efforts since coming on board, but described the process as hit-or-miss. While fundraising overall is up over 2020, some events have had low participation.

Nevertheless, he said these efforts are ongoing.

Holcomb said it is difficult to put a number to the museum's fundraising efforts as some funds do not contribute to the museum receiving its allocation from the city. Holcomb said the museum is expected to reach $20,000 in fundraising, with another $7,000 to $8,000 in other funding and revenues.

With regard to foot traffic, Holcomb said the museums numbers are up from 2020, but traffic overall comes and goes. While Dino Days — the museum's big annual summer attraction — brought it good numbers, traffic has slowed since the summer months.

"Last year, everything was really down," Holcomb said.

Gerig attributed some of the increased traffic earlier this year to the reduction in restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the removalof mask mandates, more people began to travel to the museum and other attractions, she said.

"I think people were ready to get back out, especially with kids," she said.

Looking ahead, Holcomb said he is considering other changes at the museum that could help it increase its reach. Currently, the museum is offering its "Athens of Texas" displays, and the next major event will come this November when an Evening of Texana returns for the first time since the pandemic began.

History Comes Alive is also slated for a return, but Gerig and Holcomb said organizers plan to transition it to a spring event due to conflicts with other events and a history of fall storms delaying and cancelling the event.

Holcomb said he is also reviewing plans to bring back the museum's volunteer efforts, but this is still early on.