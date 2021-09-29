Long-time child advocates appointed to GC Child Welfare Board

Grayson County put experience to work Tuesday when the appointment of two former CPS workers to the Grayson County Child Welfare Board was approved.

Amy Ball and Robin Bethel are the newest members to the group.

The Child Welfare Board was started in 1943 and is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection, care, and support of local foster children.

​"Our vision is to cultivate a community that reveres and wraps support around foster families so that every child in foster care receives a strong, loving, and capable home where powerful healing can take place. ​Our foster kids belong to the village—we are that village. We believe that through community collaboration and connection, we can all work together to positively impact the lives of our neglected and abused foster children," a post on the groups Facebook page said.

In his letter to commissioners supporting the women's nomination, Child Welfare Board President Mark Teague said both women recently retired from the the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Ball had worked for the agency for 28.5 years and Bethel for 29 years.

The pair were CPS liaisons with the GC Child Welfare Board during their service to CPS.

"They remain passionate about this Board and wish to remain a part of it," Teague said in his letter. "We believe that Ms. Ball and Ms. Bethel’s dedication and commitment to the children of Grayson County would greatly benefit our organization; therefore, we are presenting their names for your consideration allowing them to serve on our Board."

Because the item was on the court's consent agenda, no one spoke about the appointments during the court hearing Tuesday.