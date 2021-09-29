Good Morning: Fall is coming

They may be faint and slight, but I've seen telltale signs that the seasons are changing and the approach of fall and autumn is upon us. Soon enough, the dog days of summer will give way to the cooler days of fall, and I couldn't be happier about it.

The signs are subtle, but they are there. Temperatures have been dropping into the 80s during the day, and the rain earlier this week reminded me of the long, rainy days that come with fall. The mid-80s may seem like the middle of summer elsewhere in the country, but this is Texas and I will take any relief I can get.

I am not one to complain about summer — after all, it is my favorite season of the year. However, there is something about fall that nothing can compare to.

The changes are slow, but they are coming. Groceries in the area have already started rolling in some of the late-summer and fall harvest which gives way to new recipes and the flavors of fall. Soon enough, there will be that slight nip in the air, which gives way to the joys of jacket weather.

Before we know it, the trees across Texoma will be a colorful palette of reds, oranges, browns and yellows that you can't find any time else. Whenever I think of fall, one of the first images that comes into my mind are those colors shining in the fading orange as the sun sets, earlier of course. The only thing that could make this setting better would be a slight cool wind blowing through the leaves.

Mother Nature is fickle and mercurial, however, so I wouldn't be surprised to see a second hurrah from summer before fall reaches center stage.

While the changes are coming slowly, it still feels like fall has come quickly this year. I can still remember when it was spring, and it feels like it was just a few weeks ago. The sad reality is that like summer and spring, fall will pass by quickly enough as well. As far as winter is concerned, it can just keep going by.