GC to celebrate National 4-H week Oct. 3-9

Grayson County leaders Tuesday approved the week of Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H week in Grayson County.

In discussing the proclamation, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said "Our 4-H team that we have really do a great job, We have a very small staff here in Grayson County and they work their tails off and they are one of the best values we have and we appreciate (their) hard work."

"I just appreciate the support that the court gives to 4-H here in Grayson County," said 4-H Youth Development Agent Tamra McGaughy. "We work very hard and very diligently to reach youth al across the county."

She said even amid a pandemic this past year, the youth of local 4-H groups were able to attend a horse camp. They also had a $10,000 recipient of 4-H youth scholarship fund and had a youth serving as a district officer in 4-H.

"And yesterday, we have five teams, 20 youths, go compete at the food challenge at the State Fair of Texas<' she proclaimed with apparent pride.

When Magers asked how they did in that competition, she said they had two 3rd place (winners) and two who are going to keep on growing with 4-H to get better.

But cooking isn't the only thing local young people are doing with 4-H she was quick to tell commissioners.

"We have youth not only doing livestock events, we have kids doing STEM. We have trained six teachers with the new Lego Mindstorm Kit and we are doing photography classes. (We are) working with the school districts and youth groups all across the county and it's our privilege to get to do this for the youth in Grayson County," she said.

Commissioner Bart Lawrence praised the group for their efforts for local children.

"I wasn't exactly in it when it started 114 years," he teased. "But shortly thereafter my family was involved in it and I do think it serves a great purpose." Each year as the court hears about the accomplishments of the local 4-H groups, Magers generally teases Lawrence about his win of a cooking competition back when Lawrence was a 4-H student and that tradition held strong again on Tuesday.

The Grayson County website shows that there are 4-H community clubs in Collinsville, Sherman, Tioga, Whitesboro, Whitewright and Van Alstyne areas. In addition, there are project clubs such as Clover Kids, Livestock, Shotgun, and Rifle. Local school districts that have 4-H programs include Bells Elementary, Sherman High School, Texoma Christian School, and the Gunter Independent School District.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.