New TCC site to focus on habilitation training services

Texoma Community Center has decided it needs a new training and learning space for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities as the site at 2310 Travis Street is preparing to bring its habilitation services back in house after changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These services are aimed at helping individuals with intellectual disabilities learn skills that will allow them to maintain independent living.

The center was recently approved permits for a new day habilitation center by the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission as a part of its September meeting.

"It is really activities and training and that focus on furthering their independence, with a focus of the program being socialization," TCC Chief Administrative Officer Dale Jackson said, noting the end goal is independence without full-time support.

TCC has offered the services for many years, but has changed locations in the past two years in an effort to find a place that suits the scope of services.

"We had been doing it for more than a decade in Denison down at the old Piggly Wiggly on Mirick," Jackson said. "That facility became too large for us and the number of clients that we had and the level of maintenance that was required for it."

After moving from Denison, the service opened its doors in Hope on Houston in Sherman. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to restrictions on group settings, especially as many of TCC's clients are vulnerable. The restrictions led the center to contract out habilitation services on an individual basis. With no use for the facility, TCC relinquished its lease for the site.

Now, more than a year into the pandemic, the center is preparing to reintegrate the habilitation services. Jackson said the center has since purchased the building on Travis Street in preparation for the anticipated change over. The building has previously been used as a church and a karate studio over the years.

The facility will be remodeled to allow for flexible training spaces that can be adapted for large groups, small groups and individual training, Jackson said.

"There is a very large space at the front of the building and we are looking at breaking it up possibly into two or three spaces with moveable walls that would allow us to have large groups, small groups and focus on individual level of need type training," he said.

Other changes will include improvements to the site's bathrooms and possible ADA-compliance updates, Jackson said.

Members of the P&Z commission asked if the facility would be used to house people and if anyone would be living there. Jackson said the facility would not be a residence and would operate under normal business hours.

However, the site would be used by residents at TCC's main facility and clients for other intermediate care groups in the area, Jackson said.

The facility is expected to go before the commission again next month for final approval of its plats. The city council is scheduled to hear the request and make a final ruling in November.