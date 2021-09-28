Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital and leads to criminal charges

An early morning wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 75 sent two individuals to a local hospital and could end up resulting a criminal case.

A news release from the Sherman Police Department said officers responded to a call about a possible theft in progress at around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Branch and Orange streets.

The call said a man was pushing a motorcycle down the street.

"As officers arrived in the area, they observed the motorcycle going south on Texoma Parkway from the Loy Lake Road/Broughton Street intersection and was being driven by a male with a female passenger," the release said. "As the officers attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed southbound on US Highway 75. Officers discontinued their attempts to stop the motorcycle."

It also said officers already in the area saw the motorcycle "make a U-turn in the southbound lane of US 75. The motorcycle started travelling northbound in the southbound lanes, swerving in and out of oncoming traffic. Officers attempted to stop the southbound traffic in effort to mitigate the dangerous situation, but the motorcycle struck a semi-truck and crashed into the concrete barrier."

Both the driver and a female passenger on the motorcycle suffered significant injuries.

"Officers took immediate life saving measures by applying tourniquets to control bleeding until Sherman FD medical personnel could arrive," the release said. "Both were transported to a local hospital by Sherman Fire Department ambulance."

Police say they later learned that the motorcycle was in fact stolen. Offense reports for evading arrest and theft were generated for the incident and additional charges may be added later, the release stated.