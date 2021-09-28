GC K-9 to retire after injury

Thor, an 11-year-old Czech Republic born German Shepherd named Thor will retire and live with his long-time handler Grayson County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Haning. The good time as partners at work has come to an end for the pair partly because of age and partly because of a back injury Thor suffered back in July. The injury has left him with about 75 percent mobility.

Grayson County commissioners Tuesday approved the retirement of one of the Grayson County Sheriff Office's friskiest officers.

"He is very playful. He is a loving dog," Haning said Monday. "He is just a good hardworking dog that wants to go out and do his job and have a good time."

While 75 percent mobility leaves Thor very capable of enjoying life with his family, it isn't what is needed for a working drug dog. Haning said since the injury, he can tell his partner misses field work because the Shepherd will go outside and sit beside the patrol vehicle as though he is ready to go out for duty.

Catching drug smugglers, Haning said, is really just play for the dog. They are taught to sniff out illegal substances and when they find them, they are given their toy or treats. It is really all just a big game for the dog and Thor still likes to play.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office bought Thor in 2012 with drug seizure money. He cost $8,000. Since he has been working with GCSO, he has helped to seize $581,250 in U.S. currency and more than $5 million worth of illegal drugs. He has worked 3,360 traffic stops and been deployed for narcotics searches 525 times. He has been responsible for 439 felony and misdemeanor arrests for narcotics.

"That's a pretty good average," Haning said.

In court Tuesday GCSO Chief Deputy Tony Bennie called Thor "an exceptional dog who had taken a lot of dope and a lot of crooks off the road."

During their time Tuesday, Haning said that Thor is about 65 pounds and that his smaller size, as compared to some in his breed, has allowed him to get into tighter places to do his job.

In October, Haning will once again go to K-9 training school where he will be helping to pick a new dog for the GCSO. That dog will then live with Haning, his family, and Thor. Haning said they will probably get another Shepherd or an Belgian Malinois.

All of the costs for that dog will also come from drug seizure money.