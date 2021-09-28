Fallen GCSO officer's badge, gun cleared for donation to family

Investigator Wainscott, who had been with the GCSO died while on duty Sept. 8, and Grayson County is still honoring his life of service. Grayson County commissioners Tuesday approved a request to honor Grayson County Sheriff's Office Investigator Dusty Wainscott by releasing his gun to his family.

The items on the court's agenda Tuesday related to Wainscott included a request to declare as surplus the Glock 19 handgun he used on duty and his badge.

"He was a fine man," GC Sheriff Tom Watt told commissioners just before he introduced them to Wainscott's wife Lindsey. "He was a warrior. He was a hero. And he was a big old teddy bear. He had a sense of humor that rivaled anybody's sense of humor and you always felt better after you spoke with him."

Watt then had all of the members of the GCSO who were in the room join him and Lindsey Wainscott at the podium and promised her that all of those people would be there for her as she continued her life without her husband.

Wainscott was a life-long Grayson County resident who graduated from S&S High School in 2000. He attended the Texoma Regional Police Academy at Grayson College and became a certified police officer in February of 2005. He served with the Van Alstyne and Pottsboro Police departments before joining the GCSO in 2008.

While at the GCSO, he served as a patrol deputy, field-training officer, hostage negotiator, criminal investigator and intelligence investigator.

The night of Wainscott's death the GCSO released a statement via its social media account.

It read, "Tonight at approximately 7 p.m., GCSO investigators where conducting a traffic stop in the area of Park Place and McGee St in Sherman. Investigators apprehended the suspects after a short foot pursuit and physical altercation. After the altercation, one of our investigators collapsed and died."

Wainscott received medical treatment at the scene and then was transported to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center where he died.