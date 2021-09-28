Long-time leader at Sherman Housing Authority retires

Plans to travel and spend more time with family led Sherman Housing Authority's Executive Director Debbie Eldredge to retire this month.

The Denison native has been with the Sherman Housing Authority since August of 1982.

"I was hired as the bookkeeper. I applied for the job but did not know what a housing authority was at the time," Eldredge said in an email this week.

She explained that she had just graduated from college in May of that year with a degree in Business Administration and she applied for the position to put her degree to work. .

"I saw this as more than just a job, it was an opportunity. Soon after I started to work, the director resigned, I became the interim director and was hired as the permanent Executive Director after six months after that," she said.

The job she got though, was a lot more than bookkeeping.

"The Executive Director has total responsibility for administering, managing, maintaining, planning, and directing the Agency's programs," she explained. That also includes assuring the safety of not only all of the agency's property, but its records as well. Additionally, the job includes acting as the agency's representation with the city of Sherman's board of commissioners as well as with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and state and local entities.

During her time with the city, the Housing authority has been able to expand the number of units. It currently has 298 units and Eldredge has a staff of 13 to help run things.

In addition, in 1990, they were able to build a Community Center with the donation of land from Rosa Hill Smith.

"We are blessed to network with community agencies to provide quality programs. We have been able to create and maintain a safe environment for our residents through the drug elimination grant, the capital fund programs, and by partnering with the Sherman Police Department," she said.

Eldredge and her team at the Sherman Housing Authority have been recognized as a high performing authority and she said that they "have worked to maintain that level of performance."

But her duties at the Sherman Housing Authority are not the only ways in which Eldredge has served her community.

She has served on a number of local boards including the Boys & Girls Club of Sherman, Workforce Texoma, and others.

"I was also the area director for many years for the Texas Housing Association and a director for the Texas chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials," she said.

In addition, she serves the community through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of St. Mary's Parish.

Eldredge met her husband Donny, retired editor of the Herald Democrat and also a Denison native, at the Denison Herald in 1975. The two were married in 1997 and they followed his newspaper career to Orange where he took a job as the news editor. Before long, however, they returned to Grayson County when Donny Eldredge took a job as sports editor at the Sherman Democrat.

Together the two raised their children David and Diana in Sherman. They have been blessed with one granddaughter.