SISD takes part in College and Career Week

It’s not usually good news when a fire truck shows up at your school. Unless you’re Isabelle Moon, that is.

The Neblett Elementary kindergartener stood next to Leslie Wagnitz at the front of the library last week, comparing her firefighter outfit to the one the fourth-grade teacher was trying on.

“Mine looks just like yours!” Isabelle said. “I want to fight fires and save people.”

Members of the Sherman Fire Department visited the campus to talk to students about what it takes to be a firefighter as part of the district’s College and Career Week.

Students at every campus learned about the military, college, trade schools and careers through innovative projects, activities and lessons.

At Piner Middle School, classes took virtual college visits to different campuses. Sherman Middle School students explored how their passions and hobbies could translate into a future career through in-depth lessons each day. Students at Fairview Elementary filled out an elementary version of a college application. And they all learned that the possibilities are endless.

Sherman High School students led demonstrations at the Dillingham Elementary Career Fair, showcasing the Career and Technical Education skills they are studying through the district’s industry based certification programs.

Some of those same SHS students met with college, military and workforce organizations earlier in the week at the high school’s annual College Fair. More than 50 colleges and organizations attended the event and shared information about life after graduation with juniors and seniors.

Vickie Giger, the counselor at Neblett Elementary, said that College and Career Week is something that students look forward to every year.

“They read a lot, and they hear a lot about different colleges and careers,” she said. “But sometimes it doesn’t become real life until you get to see them and you have the chance to ask questions. This has been so fun for our students.”