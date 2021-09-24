Luper hopes to advocate for seniors, youth if elected to Sherman City Council

Andre Luper hopes to advocate for Sherman seniors and youth as a part of future growth if elected to the Sherman City Council this fall.

Luper will face off against Juston Dobbs for the council's Place 2 At Large seat, which is currently held by Sandra Melton, who did not seek reelection. Instead, Melton will be running against Mayor David Plyler for his seat.

Voters will decide who should fill this seat and two others, including the mayoral position when they hit the polls on Nov. 2

"I was born and raised in Sherman, Texas and have been around for a while and I think I am a well-known individual an I feel I can help Sherman become something great," Luper said.

Luper currently works in Sherman at Eaton and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 through 1997. In addition to his work, Luper also operates The Camp, a gym and youth program where he teaches boxing as a certified U.S. boxing coach.

Prior to his run for city council, Luper ran for the Sherman School Board of Trustees in 2020. The election became a protracted race as the election was delayed until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, Luper was defeated by Chanel Stiggers for the school board seat.

Luper said he has thought about running for office since his teenage years. As a child, he had a coach who volunteered and worked in the community, including time with the council, he said.

"For me, this is an opportunity for me to give back to my city," he said. "One of the ways I can give back to my city is to run for city council."

If elected, Luper said he wants to be a part of the ongoing growth in Sherman and help lead Sherman into its next phase. He also said he would push for programs aimed at both the city's senior population and its youth.

As an example, Luper said he would advocate for beautification programs to assist the city's older population upkeep properties. This can be done using people who are on probation, he said, comparing it to existing roadside cleanup programs.

Beyond that, Luper said he would also pursue public assistance programs if he is elected this fall.