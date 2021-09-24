Dutch Bros. moves to Sherman

An Oregon-based coffee chain which started its expansion into the Texas market earlier this year is looking to call Sherman home soon. The chain also issued an IPO last week transitioning from a private to publicly-trade company, and the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a new Dutch Bros. Coffee shop that would be built in the Sherman Town Center.

Dutch Bros. was started in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, two brothers of Dutch ancestry who started a coffee cart in Grants Pass, Oregon to move away from the family dairy business. The company started its efforts to expand about seven years later when it opened franchisee options and later started programs to move long-time employees into franchise leadership positions.

"We are a pretty hot company right now," Dutch Bros. Vice President of Development Aaron Harris said. "I work for one of the best companies in the world. I will not lie."

The coffee chain features smaller store fronts with most locations lacking a front lobby and dining room. Instead, the locations rely on walk-up and drive-thru traffic.

"It is smaller than a traditional fast food restaurant with regard to how our restaurants go," Harris said.

The company's latest growth started in 2018 with additional funding from a private equity group. Last year saw the company move into Utah and New Mexico with Texas locations following in 2021.

"We've started more than 200 stores in the last four years," Harris said. "We currently have 22 stores in the State of Texas; On January 1, we had zero."

Harris said interest in Sherman started in May when the company moved into the McKinney market. Soon, Harris started receiving requests to build another location to the north.

"As soon as we opened in McKinney, I started getting about five or six requests a week to be in Sherman, Texas," he said.

The new location will be built at the former site of Logan's Roadhouse, which closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Raising Cane's announced plans to demolish the building and build its own location on part of the property. At the time, it remained uncertain how the remainder of the property would be developed.

Harris said he expects construction on the site to begin in the second quarter of 2022, with construction expected to take about 100 days.