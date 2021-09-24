Dobbs hopes to bring experience to Sherman City Council

Juston Dobbs hopes to bring his experience working with community organizations and committees and leadership to the Sherman City Council if elected this fall.

Dobbs is one of two candidates that are vying for the Place 2 At Large seat on the Sherman City Council. Dobbs will face off against Andre Luper for the seat when voters hit the polls on Nov. 2.

The race for place 2 comes as Sandra Melton, who currently holds the seat, declined to seek reelection in order to challenge Incumbent David Plyler for his mayoral seat.

The race, along with a second for Place 1, will see two seats without an incumbent will ensure a new face will fill these seats. However, this also represents a loss of experience on the council.

"There is going to be a need for experienced leadership in order to fill those voids," Dobbs said. "We are losing experience on our city council, and it needs to be replaced with experience."

Dobbs, who has lived in Sherman for 23 years, currently is a financial planner with Dobbs Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors.

Over the years, Dobbs has served on multiple community boards and is a member of many other organizations. He has served as the chairman for the Sherman Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors and the Sherman Chamber of Commerce. He also is a member of the Kiwanis and Wilson N. Jones Foundation Board.

Most recently, Dobbs served two terms on the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees from 2015 to 2021.

"One of the reasons I got on the school board was not only to assist them and be there for them and all of the students of Sherman. There was also some issues and a need for a unified board vision, which is why I got on the school board."

Dobbs said has always considered running for city council, but held initially intended to hold back this cycle. This changed when Melton announced her intention to run for mayor.

If elected, Dobbs said he would like to help lead the ongoing development, citing the four ongoing planned developments as part of Sherman's future. However, he said he would like to adopt an 80/20 rule where 80 percent of his time is dedicated to the existing development within the city, with the remaining time reserved for future growth.

"There is some significant growth about to take place in Sherman and we just need the right leadership in there to help manage that growth," he said.