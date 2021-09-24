DISD takes top-tier technology to next level

DISD

Walk into any Denison ISD classroom and you’ll find students immersed in technology. Laptops on desk tops. Headsets on. Hands clicking. Eyes fixed on screens. Students mastering programs and improving skills in Computer Labs. Teachers and kids interacting with SMART Boards.

To help further mitigate learning loss during the early days of Covid, Denison ISD took technology to the next level by providing every student with a Chromebook, and ensuring that every student had internet connectivity at home. The decision proved to be a good one, and it continues today.

“The past 18 months of the pandemic have been a learning experience for all of us…educators, students and families alike,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “Providing devices and home internet for all students has been a game-changer in that it has leveled the academic playing field for so many students. All our students now have what they need to complete assignments accurately and on time, conduct research, read and study and receive online assistance…and so much more. We are so glad to have our kids back in school with their teachers and classmates, and we want to continue to ensure that every student is technologically and digitally equipped to learn and succeed, at every level.”