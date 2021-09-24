Cooke County attorney pleads guilty to forgery, other charges, losses license

Joshua Reed Brinkley, 41, of Valley View, pleaded guilty to several charges of tampering with government document and forgery in the 235th District Court in Cooke County. The The attorney was sentenced to 10 years prison which was probated for 10 years on each case and he must surrender his law license. He must also pay restitution to the victims of his crimes.

A press release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said one of its attorneys, Laura Wheeler, prosecuted the case for Cooke County. The release also said the case began on December 13, 2019 when one of Brinkley's clients reported they hired Brinkley to represent them involving a civil dispute.

Brinkley proceeded to sign the victim’s name to an agreed judgment without consent. The paperwork was filed of record in the Cooke County Clerk’s Office by Brinkley. When confronted, Brinkley admitted he had forged the victim’s signature to the legal document due to not being ready for an upcoming trial.

During the investigation, Gainesville police identified a second of Brinkley's clients who made a report of forged signatures on legal documents just months after the first incident. In this instance, Brinkley had filed assignments for an oil and gas lease as part of a pending legal case with the Cooke County Clerk’s Office and Texas Railroad Commission. Brinkley confessed that he committed the forgery of the victim’s signature in this case due to making an error in the title paperwork and not wanting the error to be noticed in court. In each case, Brinkley also forged his assistant’s name as a notary prior to filing.

Wheeler stated, “Brinkley violated the trust of his clients and the courts for his own selfish and enriching purpose. As an attorney, he took an oath to discharge his duties to clients to the best of his ability and conduct himself with civility and integrity. He did neither of these things and gives the legal profession a bad name. We commend the Gainesville Police Department for the diligent investigation which brought justice to the victims.”

