Sherman pleads guilty to suffocating infant son while drunk

Just weeks before he was set to go to trial, Miguel Angel Gomez Jr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the 15th state District Court Thursday.

The mother of the child asked for the sentence which is lighter than the max sentence he could have gotten which was 20 years.

Gomez' plea ends a case that is the kind of thing that fills parents' nightmares.

On Aug. 27, 2019, Gomez had been drinking and was home with his two-month-old son. Sherman police were called to the location about an unrelated assault that occurred in the 2000 block of E. Cherry Street.

While officers were investigating, Gomez’s girlfriend arrived and went inside the residence. Inside, she discovered their infant was unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures and requested assistance from EMS.

The infant was transported to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center but was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.