P&Z snuffs out smoke shop request

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission said no Tuesday night to a permit request for a new smoke and vape shop in Sherman.

In a vote of four to two, the commission denied a request for a specific use permit for a a Durant-based tobacco shop that is looking to expand into the Sherman market. The denial came amid opposition from neighboring property owners and the shop's proximity to a Sherman Independent School District campus.

Mariela Diaz spoke on behalf of I Fly Smoke and Vape, which sought to open a new location at 115 N. Sunset Blvd. The Durant-based tobacco store chain current operates multiple locations in Oklahoma.

Documents for Tuesday's meeting listed the store's products as including. "a wide array of the finest tobacco products, cigars, CBD products, vape products and supplies."

Members of the commission asked about the products that would be sold, including items that could be used for things outside of tobacco. Diaz said other stores in the chain do sell water pipes and glass pipes.

The commission received two letters in opposition to the new store. The first letter was from David M. Sroufe, representing the nearby Dairy Queen.

"We understand that our city would like to welcome more businesses," Sroufe said. "However, we don't need more of "this kind of" business in our area."

Sherman ISD also opposed the new location as the strip mall that the store would be in is within 200 feet of a school campus.

"Sherman ISD's position on tobacco and vape stores within 200 feet of property owned by the district would be the same as alcohol sales," the district wrote in a letter to the commission. "... Our rationale is that the products sold at these establishments are listed as prohibited items in our student code of conduct and employee handbook.

"We also believe that the activity in and around these establishments may be detrimental to school culture."

The proximity to the school also posed another question for both the applicant and city officials. Current rules do not allow for the advertising of tobacco products within 200 feet of a school. The commission was uncertain if this might include signage for the store itself.

When put a vote, the commission denied the permit request in a vote of four to two. However, Diaz asked city staff the process for appealing the decision, which would take it before the Sherman City Council.