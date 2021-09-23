GC continues to report COVID-19 related deaths, jail begins vaccinating inmates

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management has reported COVID-19 related deaths in the county since Friday in the double digits and inmates at the Grayson County Jail are now being vaccinated if they choose to do so.

From Friday of last week to Wednesday of this week, GCOEM has announced 18 more local COVID-19 related deaths. There were 10 announced on Friday, two on Monday and then six more on Wednesday. That brings the total number of Grayson County people who have suffered COVID-19 related deaths to 448 since the pandemic began.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,293 test confirmed cases of the virus in the county which has a population of over 135,000 people. Wednesday's showed there were 132 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals and there were no ICU beds available. So far 49,335 of the county's residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus which is 42.95 percent of the county's population over the age of 12.

Changes at the GC Jail

At Tuesday's meeting of the Grayson County Commissioners Court, GC Jail staff announced that the COVID-19 situation is looking better there. Capt. Sarah Bigham told commissioners that the number of inmates on restrictive housing due to COVID-19 exposure is down to 75. She also said the GCSO currently only had one employee out due to COVID.

Additionally, she said the jail medical staff has begun to offer COVID-19 vaccine to inmates who want it. "There's about 173 that have refused. They've been offered it but they've refused it," Bigham said.

She added that about 83 inmates have been vaccinated inside the facility.

Situation improving at the Boot Camp

In other COVID-19 related news Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Grayson County Lisa Thomlinson told commissioners the situation with the virus at the boot camp is looking up.

"We have, I think, six kids between the two facilities still in medical isolation. One is in routine quarantine. We have one staff that's still out. We did testing last Friday. We're doing testing of all of the kids every five days. All of the tests on Friday came back negative. So that was great and we retested (Monday)," Thomlinson told commissioners.

"We're hoping we've kind of got through this. It's been a interesting to say the least," she added.