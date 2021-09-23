GC indictments includes charge Houston man attempted to rape a child

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released a list of people indicted this week. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. County residents and others face charges that range from theft to assault.

Arguably the most serious charges were leveled at a 29-year-old Houston man named Devin Lee Davis. Davis was indicted on three counts of attempted rape of a child, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and six counts of possession of child pornography. Grayson County court records do not show an attorney of record for Davis.

The following other people were also indicted this week:

Bryan Leslie Sharrard, 41, of Whitesboro — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Darren Wade Tankersley, 52, of Sherman —two counts of sexual assault;

David William Wilson, 46, of Tulsa — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon:

David William Wilson, 46, of Tulsa, Oklahoma — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

German Israel Govea, 31, of Howe — assault intent or reckless breath or circulation of a family member with previous conviction, assault causing bodily injury to date, family member or household member with previous conviction and injury to a child or elder or disabled person;

Christian Arturo Villalobos, 29, of Sherman — aggravated assault cause serious bodily injury, assault family or house member with previous conviction and continuous violence against family;

Trevor Anderson, 21, of Bells — assault intentional or reckless breathing or circulation of a family member with previous conviction;

Bryan Leslie Sharrard, 41, of Whitesboro — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

David William Wilson, 46, of Tulsa — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Christian Arturo Villalobos, 29, of Sherman — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, assault family or house member with previous conviction, and continuous violence against the family;

Andrian Paul Sandoval, 41, of Whitesboro —two counts of assault family or house member with previous convictions;

Kelvin Roy Woods, no age given, of Denison — aggravated assault of a family or house member impede breath or circulation and assault of a pregnant person;

Payton Abertnathy, 31, of Stillwater, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

William Clair Bass III, 57, of Whitesboro — DWI 3rd or more;

Tanner Lee Scott, 20, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Derrick Demarcus Clark, 31, of Whitewright — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Demarco Manquell Chriesman, 35, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jamie Paulette Parker, 40, of Mead, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Nicholas Andrew Catanzaro, 37, of Savannah — bail jumping, failure to appear;

Paul William Camacho, 45, of Sherman — failure to comply with duty to register as sex offender;

Cameo Antoinette Kribbs, 28, of Roanoke — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Andre Retay Toney, 43, of Sherman — evading arrest with a vehicle;

Brian Michael Sikes, 42, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Juan Cruz Contreras, 38, of Lubbock — DWI 3rd or more;

Brian Keith Jolly, 25, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Jesus Espino Caballero, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Gary Wayne Mees, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Amanda Diane Morgan, 40, of Pilot Point — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Roy Fredrick Sudduth, 58, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine);

Zayid Waters, 39, of Forney — aggravated robbery;

Jerek Ashaun Waters, 18, of Forney —aggravated robbery;

Zay'lon Waters, 19, of Forney — aggravated robbery;

Desmond Leon Roberts, 28, of Forney — aggravated robbery;

Billy James Wardlaw, 28, of Whitesboro — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Joshua Villarreal, 23, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine);

Francis Andrew Stankiewicz, 23, of Quinlan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine);

Benjamen John Rodden, 40, of Denison — burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Albey James Simmons, 30, of Denison — evading arrest with a vehicle;

Chad Bryan Duran, 42, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jason Kyle Harris, 25, of Leonard —theft of material aluminum or other and theft of property;

Logan Seth Hames, 25, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine):

Myron Eldon Butler, 52, of Denison —two counts of theft of property;

Craig Stephen Brown, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

James B. Manning, 83, of Sherman — theft of material aluminum or other;

Thomas Anthony Lozano, 45, of Tyler — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (methamphetamine);

Jimmy Ray Shores, 72, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Quincy Wayne Murphy, 36, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation and attempt to commit theft of property;

Tamera Gay Jackson, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Steven Paul Brisco, 29, of Conroe —theft of property with two or more convictions;

Daniel Ray Monroy, 29, of Denison —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of property;

Teresa Jean Stokes, 54, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Russell Bryan Williamson Sr., 53, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (morphine);

Micha Brady Corzine, 35, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.