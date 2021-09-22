Southeastern enrollment tops 5,000 for second year in a row

SOSU

For the second year in a row, fall enrollment has topped the 5,000 mark at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

This fall, Southeastern’s enrollment is 5,328 students – the second-highest in school history – falling just 11 students below last fall’s record of 5,339.

“It is amazing to maintain this high level of enrollment as we continue to operate in the midst of the global pandemic,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom. “While our enrollment is stable this fall, we anticipate consistent growth in the future as we implement new initiatives and programs to attract students from throughout Oklahoma and north Texas. Southeastern remains committed to providing students with a quality education at an affordable cost. And we will continue to offer academic programs in both traditional face-to-face instruction and online delivery modes to meet the varied needs of our students.’’

According to figures provided by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Southeastern’s enrollment has increased by 37.7 percent over the past 10 years, marking the largest growth of any of the 25 public colleges/universities in Oklahoma during that time period.

“We take great pride in being the fastest-growing university in Oklahoma over the past decade,’’ Newsom said. “Much of the credit for this growth is due to the leadership of (former SE president) Sean Burrage and (interim president) Dr. Bryon Clark. But at the end of the day, what sets us apart from others is our dedicated faculty and staff. They do an incredible job every day they come to work to ensure that our students are successful.’’