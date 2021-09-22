FEATURED HOME: Sherman luxury home hits market at $1.65M

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

If it’s luxury you want, look no further than the 7,949 square-foot home at 800 Bentbrook Lane in Sherman. This palatial estate features five bedrooms, four full baths and an additional two half baths.

Out front, there is a large winding driveway shaded by towering trees. Upon entering the home, visitors are immediately wowed by a majestic staircase, spacing living area and abundant natural light. Its elegance and sophistication fit any occasion.

More:FEATURED HOME: $224K house in the heart of Denison

The kitchen is massive, boasting wrap-around counter space, island with extra storage, bar, and adjoining breakfast areas. OF course, the appliances are top-of-the-line as well. They include a built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in freezer, gas cooktop, disposal, ice maker, microwave, vented exhaust fan, wine cooler and water purifier.

Among the home’s added amenities are three fireplaces, multiple staircases, a wet bar and a four-car garage. Each bedroom is practically its own retreat with a study and sitting area.

More:FEATURED HOME: Modern farmhouse on 108 picturesque acres hits market at $2.25M

Speaking of retreats, the backyard is absolutely phenomenal. There’s a saltwater pool with a diving board, spa and waterfall. All of that can be easily accessed from the home’s cabana that includes a full outdoor kitchen. A staircase leads to a second-story balcony from which affords sweeping views of the entire 5.05-acre property.

Whether you feel like entertaining, enjoying meals with the family, or sipping a cold drink by the pool, this house is perfect for everything. Just about anything you could possibly want in a home is waiting for you here.

The home at 800 Bentbrook Lane is listed by Donna Johnson-Nora and Paragon Realtors for $1.65 million. For more information call 903-893-8174.

More:FEATURED HOME: 3-bedroom Denison home set a $229K hits the market