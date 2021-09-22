Fall Election: Henry Marroquin hopes to bring small business focus to Sherman City Council

Henry Marroquin hopes to bring the perspective of a small business owner to the Sherman City Council if elected to serve this fall. Marroquin is one of two candidates that is running for the Place 1 seat on the city council, when voters hit the polls on Nov. 2.

Marroquin will face off against former Council Member Kevin Couch for the seat, which is currently held by Willie Steele, who did not file to run for reelection. This is one of three races this fall that will determine the makeup of nearly half the city council.

"What I think I can bring to the city is my experience as a small business owner," Marroquin said. "We've been through several things: we've been through the pandemic, we've been through the recession and my company has been able to make a few changes and stay open."

Marroquin is originally from El Salvador and moved to Sherman in 1987. Since that time, he has started two businesses specialized in painting and construction, respectively.

Marroquin has worked previously with the city as a subcontractor for multiple projects.

Outside of his work, Marroquin has served for 20 years with the Hispanic Heritage Council of Texoma, which holds an annual festival each fall to raise funds for local scholarships.

Marroquin said he would like to bridge a gap between the city and its growing Hispanic population. One of the larger hurdles for the community is a language barrier that Marroquin said he would like to help resolve.

If elected, Marroquin said he would like to bring a balanced approach to growth within the city. While new developments are coming to the city, he said there are opportunities for redevelopment within the city's central business district.

"I like the way other cities around us are doing historic downtowns, and I would loved to be able to utilize many of the businesses in the area to bring businesses in," he said.

Another priority for Marroquin will be to represent the interests of smaller business owners to ensure that Sherman's existing businesses still get support even as new business comes into town. Marroquin said his experience with construction could help add an additional perspective to city leadership, especially during a time of growth and development.

