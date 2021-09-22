Fall Election: Couch makes second run at Sherman City Council

A former Sherman city council member is asking voters to give him a second term in city leadership. Kevin Couch is one of two candidates who are vying for the Place 1 At Large seat on the Sherman City Council as a part of the city's fall election.

Couch will face off again local business owner Henry Marroquin, who is challenging him for the seat, which is currently filled by Willie Steele. Steele did not fire to run for the seat and is not seeking reelection in the Nov. 2 election.

"When I was first elected, it was really the starting point of what I call the Sherman growth boom. We saw Sherman single-family housing permits increase every year," Couch said.

Couch currently operates CBC Creative, an advertising and marketing strategy firm that he founded in Sherman in 2013. Couch sold the advertising firm in 2018 but reacquired it in 2020.

Couch was first elected to the city council in 2015, but resigned his seat in 2017 to pursue an unsuccessful campaign for a state representative position.

Couch said some of his proudest accomplishments during his first tenure on the council include efforts focused on downtown and downtown businesses. Couch helped pass a rental incentive program for businesses that developed in Sherman's central business district. Today, about a half dozen of those businesses still remain in downtown, couch said.

Couch was also involved in the getting a ballot initiative repealing the city's job tax before voters. The tax involved a requirement that certain industries pay a fee in order to get some permits.

"I think my first tenure really saw me get active and put forth common sense entrepreneurial things and ideas I am most proud of, including the downtown rent incentive," Couch said.

Other projects Couch was involved with during his first tenure include the widening and improvements of Loy Lake Road and recent reinvestment in properties that has happened as a part of Sherman's recent growth boom.

If elected to another term on the council, Couch said he wants to pursue a balance of growth between new and older properties in the city. One of these projects would be to pursue infrastructure improvements in downtown.

"To be frank, it has not improved," Couch said. "I am a stakeholder and I am very transparent. I think cities that are growing and vibrant have a great downtown."

