Arrest made following Howe wreck

staff reports

An arrest has been made following a wreck in Howe that left a Missouri man dead. In a news release issued Wednesday by the Howe Police Department, the department said a 20-year-old Dallas man is now sitting in Grayson County Jail for intoxicated manslaughter.

"Guillermo Munoz Garcia was driving south on U.S. Highway 75 in his black Dodge Challenger at approximately 2:30 a.m. when he struck a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of the highway," the release said. "Jordan Helenkamp, 28, of St. Louis, was in the driver’s seat of his Chevy Malibu at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog in Helenkamp’s vehicle was hurt in the crash and taken by officers to a veterinary hospital, but died of its injuries."

The release also noted that a passenger in Munoz Garcia’s vehicle received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

"Munoz Garcia was not injured," the release said. "If convicted, Munoz Garcia faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine."