After allegedly shooting at police, Denison man faces multiple indictments

A Denison man who was originally indicted on charges related to a shooting incident in February was indicted again on more charges this week.

Grayson County grand jurors indicted Alexander Lea De Alejandro, 29, on three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one of a prohibited weapon.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said the grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot Alexander De Alejandro during the arrest in July at a Sherman apartment complex.

At the time of the arrest, Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said the U.S. Marshals Service was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Alexander De Alejandro when he confronted them with a firearm. A member of that marshals team then shot Alexander De Alejandro who was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries before being taken to the Grayson County Jail.

The Texas Rangers investigated the shooting of Alexander De Alejandro and the DA's office reviewed those findings. Smith said it is a matter or routine practice to submit all officer involved shooting cases to the grand jury for further review to determine if the use of deadly force was justified by law enforcement.

In this instance, the grand jurors determined the force was warranted.

The indictments Alexander De Alejandro faces are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

In July, Alexander De Alejandro was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one of attempt to commit murder related to a shooting incident in Denison in February.

Releases issued by the Denison Police Department in February said police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of E. Main Street and S. Seventh Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21. One man was located with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, who was conscious at the time, was transported to a local hospital. The statement said police identified Alex De Alejandro and Michael De Alejandro as suspects in the shooting.

Alexander De Alejandro is represented in the shooting case by attorney Marcus Olds. When reached for a comment on the case Wednesday, Olds confirmed that he represented Alexander De Alejandro but referred to the indictments in the case for any further information.