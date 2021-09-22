409-unit manufactured home request tabled by P&Z

Plans for a new 409-unit manufactured home community were put on hold Monday following questions about what the development would ultimately look like. The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission commission voted to table the request for variances and a zoning change for a manufactured home development in the 2700 block of East Lamar Street.

The decision to table the item at the applicant's request came following a mid-meeting executive session on the item confusing series of votes where members of the commission appeared uncertain about the fate of the project.

"This community I think will be an asset to Sherman. I know that density does sound tight, but it is similar to what we have done on other properties and we have been very successful," said David Zulejkic, representing Ventura Verde, LLC and the project.

Applicants for the project proposed building a 409-unit manufactured home community along East Lamar Street near Sherman Middle School.

This marks the second request for a major housing development near the school site since the beginning of the construction of the new high school and moves to transition the old campus into a middle school. In late 2019, developers proposed an unrelated multi-family development directly across the road from the middle school campus.

Applicants for the project requested exceptions to city requirements for lot length to allow for 40-foot lots instead of the 60 feet that is required. However, the project would not require an exception for minimum lot size as developers planned to build deeper lots than required.

The applicants said the reason for the exception was to have as much density on the development as the site would allow, noting that a portion of the land will be unusable as right-of-way for FM 1417.

The development would allow tenants to lease the individual lots within the community while owning the manufactured homes. Representatives said the company would also operate the financial services for the sale of homes.

Applicants said that a tenant could bring their own manufactured home into the community, but it would need to be a newer home.

"This won't be the kind of community where you bring in a tin can from out in the county or out of nowhere," Zulejkic said.

Developers proposed that the site would feature multiple green spaces, a community club house and other on-site amenities.

Applicant Marley Phillips said the company has developed several similar projects across Texas, including ones in Irving, Dallas and East Texas. However, upon questioning Phillips said he did not know how many of these projects were still owned by the company.

However, Zulejkic said the company plans to stay with the Sherman development long-term and described it as a legacy project.

Following the initial discussions, the commission motioned to go into closed executive session to discuss the matter with the city attorney. However, it was not apparent what specific questions were being asked.

The commission returned to open session and continued brief discussion, including questions on the location of the club house amenity, before Chairman Clay Mahone called for a motion on the item.

After a brief pause, Shawn Davis motioned to deny the project. However, the motion did not get enough voted to pass, which led Mahone to ask for a second motion.

After another lengthy pause, Davis made the same motion to deny, but once again did not get the votes needed for the motion to pass.

After yet another pause, Mahone asked about the procedure for the city if a motion to pass the project was not made. City Attorney Becca Bradley said the applicant could request that the item be tabled in order to give them more time to gather information and visual representations of the project for the commission.

A motion to table the project was passed with Davis as the lone dissenting voice.