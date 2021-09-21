Sherman's only death row inmate seeks Supreme Court appeal

Grayson County's only death row inmate, Andre Thomas, filed an appeal with the Supreme Court Monday evening related to a decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals back in April of last year denying Thomas' appeal to them.

Here are five things to know about Andre Thomas and his appeal.

1. One of the area's most shocking crimes

Thomas' trek through the American legal system reads like something out of a horror novel. It began on March 27, 2004 when he broke down the door of the apartment belonging to his ex wife Laura Boren.

From there, he fatally stabbed Boren, her infant daughter Leyha Hughes, and Andre Jr., the four-year-old son she shared with Thomas.

After killing the three, Thomas removed organs out of each of the bodies and took them with him. He then stabbed himself several times before returning to his own home where he talked with family and friends about what he had done.

He later walked into the Sherman Police Department to turn himself in saying God told him to kill his former wife and her children. Five days later, he plucked out his own eyeball while quoting a bible verse. Years later while on death row, he would pull out his remaining eye and ate it.

2. The Grayson County trial

An all white jury sentenced Thomas to death for murdering Leyha Hughes.

Before he was brought to trial, however, he was judged to be incompetent to stand trial and was sent to a state mental health hospital. After five weeks there, he was returned to Grayson County after doctors deemed him competent and indicted for capital murder in Leyha Hughes' death.

Former Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown and his First Assistant Kerye Ashmore prosecuted the case. Thomas was represented in the case by an experienced death penalty attorney R.J. Hagood and former Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Bobbie Peterson Cate.

Hagood was sick at the time of the trial and died in 2010. Cate now works for the state of Oklahoma.

Thomas appealed the conviction in state court but lost. The case then made its way through several other courts.

3. 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has its say

Earlier this year, that court allowed Thomas to appeal on four specific grounds including, "(A) the jury was tainted with racial bias, and the state court unreasonably held that defense counsel provided effective assistance during voir dire; (B) the state court unreasonably held that defense counsel provided effective assistance despite their failure to challenge Thomas's competency to stand trial; (C) the state court unreasonably held that defense counsel provided effective assistance despite their failure to present an expert in pharmacology to rebut the State's evidence that Thomas's psychosis was voluntarily induced; and (D) the state court unreasonably held that defense counsel provided effective assistance, despite their failure to prepare and present an effective mitigation case at sentencing."

While the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that there were concerning spots on the record in Thomas' case, it also found that those were not enough to overcome the presumption that jurors were able to use only the law and the facts of the case to reach a verdict.

At the time of that ruling, Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Karla Baugh, who has handled the appeal of the Thomas death row sentence for Grayson County, said Thomas' next move would probably be an appeal to the Supreme Court.

4. Thomas appeals to the highest court

In his appeal to the U.S.Supreme Court, Thomas' counsel asserts that he was clearly mentally ill when he killed his ex wife, his son and her daughter.

They point out Thomas' long history of mental illness including the fact that he had attempted suicide in the days leading up to the murders and was twice taken to a local mental health facilities where professionals attempted to have him committed.

However, he was left unattended and was able to walk away from the last hospital.

The appeal asserts that Thomas conviction violates parts of the 6th, 8th and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution and cites many of the same arguments made in the appeal to the 5th Circuit. It asserts that a shuffle of the original jury panel in the case virtually assured that the case would be heard by an all white jury. It also points out the number of jurors in the case, three, that said on their jury questionnaires that they opposed mixed race marriages and that Thomas' defense counsel in the capital murder trial, R. J. Hagood and Bobbie Peterson Cate, did not object to any of them as jurors and asked only superficial questions about their stated beliefs that such mixed race couples should not have children.

The petition states: “The Court’s commitment to eradicating overt racial discrimination from the administration of justice, especially in capital cases, requires review of Andre Thomas’s death sentence … Far from the 12 ‘impartial and unprejudiced jurors’ required by clearly established law . . . [Mr.] Thomas was convicted and sentenced to death by multiple jurors who harbored—and did not disclaim—racial bias directly implicated by the facts of this case.”

5. What happens next

Information on the Supreme Court's website shows that the court gets between 7,000 and 8,000 requests to hear cases for each session. It hears about 80 cases. Grayson County prosecutors are no longer in charge of the case as death penalty appeals are handled by the State Attorney General's Office. They have 30 days to file an answer to the appeal and then Thomas' counsel has ten days to answer that filing. Then everyone will wait on the justices. The case will be added to the list of cases circulated to the justices. If the case does not appear on the following Monday's order list, it will be relisted for future consideration.

"If the petition is granted, the petitioner (in this case Andre Thomas) has 45 days within which to file a brief on the merits, and the respondent (in this case the state of Texas) has 35 days within which to file the brief in response, for a total of about 80 days. The petitioner may then file a reply brief up to one week prior to the date oral argument has been scheduled," the website said.