Fannin County non profits gear up for Giving Day

staff reports

North Texas Giving Day is coming up soon on September 23, 2021. This year marks the 13th year of this community wide fundraising event hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas. It is the fourth year for the event to include Fannin County and a few other counties surrounding Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

More than 3,350 nonprofits are participating in North Texas Giving Day this year, including 11 nonprofits in Fannin County: Bonham Education Foundation, Creative Arts Center, Fannin County Children’s Center, Fannin County Family Crisis Center, Fannin Health Clinic, Fannin County Food Pantry, Feeding Fannin, Getting Ahead, Kool Lunches Program, Lucky and Sadie’s Place and Open Arms Shelter.

Early giving is open now. Community members can go to www.northtexasgivingday.org and make donations to many of their favorite charities in one place anytime between now and midnight on Sept 23. Gifts will support local causes and help build a stronger and more vibrant community. Contributions will also give the participating nonprofits the chances to win prizes and earn bonus funds. Some nonprofits have also secured 1:1 matching funds to make donations stretch even farther.

For example, the Fannin County Children’s Center has secured $25,000 in matching funds from the Glaser Family Charitable Foundation, Bonnie Donaghey, Warrior Tire, Toyo Tire and Farm Bureau. Funds raised by the Children’s Center will be used to build a new, larger facility that will help children, youth and families for years to come.

North Texas Giving Day provides an opportunity for everyone to be a philanthropist. Every gift, no matter what size matters. When many people give together, the impact is even greater.

North Texas Giving Day is a community-wide celebration and an event that promotes giving by engaging the entire community to support local nonprofits, celebrating their important role in strengthening the region. It is also an efficient way for charitable organizations to raise funding for critical services to support North Texans. To give or learn more about North Texas Giving Day, go to www.northtexasgivingday.org.