Sherman man convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault in trial last week

staff reports

A Sherman man was convicted last week of beating a woman he had offered a ride back in September of 2019.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Clyde Joe Parker II, 50, of Sherman, was convicted of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and sexual assault following a jury trial last week in the 397th District Court.

Judge Brian Gary set a sentencing date for Parker for Oct.18.

The case began on Sept. 1, 2019 when Sherman police were asked to respond to the emergency room at a local hospital to investigate an assault of a woman

"Upon interview, the responding officers determined the victim had obvious signs of trauma to her face, also learned of bruising on her body and a broken collar bone," the release described events that were testified to in court. "The victim stated that she had accepted a ride from Parker the day before and was in his truck when he began “wailing” on her for no reason. Due to head trauma, the victim had fuzzy recollection of events. Following an interview with Parker where he described a location where the victim “fell,” the Sherman Police Detective began searching for the location Parker described. The detective came upon a rear parking lot belonging to GCEC and also noticed that there was a security camera facing the parking lot. GCEC allowed the detective to review the security footage which revealed a horrific attack and confirmed the victim’s claim against Parker."

Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood, who prosecuted the case, said the security footage was critical to the case and to Parker's conviction.

"The surveillance video of this vicious attack sealed his fate,” Wood said.

Grayson County District attorney Brett Smith said Parker had picked the victim in the case because he thought her vulnerable and would be easy to control.

"However, she mustered the courage to confront her attacker in court," Smith said. DA Investigator Tim Murrin and Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown assisted in the prosecution.

Parker was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Pamela McGraw who could not be immediately reached for comment Monday morning.