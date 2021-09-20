SISD rescinds mask mandate

Sherman Independent School District reversed course on its mask mandate Monday night by removing the requirement for students, staff and visitors to wear the facial coverings on district campuses. Starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be required on district property.

The decision to rescind the mandate came following pressure from the state of Texas and lawsuits brought against districts that required mask wearing in spite of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott barring them from doing so. Additionally, the Texas Education Agency released new guidance stating that districts cannot mandate masks, district officials said.

Since the start of the school year, dozens of districts have imposed these requirements in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday's totals, SISD had 199 student cases and 45 staff cases of COVID-19. An additional 438 people were listed on the district's website as being in quarantine due to close contact with a confirmed case.

The Sherman ISD Board of Trustees initially voted in August to require that masks be worn on campuses following a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the first four days of the school year.

"We began the school year without a mask requirement and left the choice to each individual," SISD Superintendent David Hicks said in a letter to families in late August. "However, we have a significant number of students and staff in our schools who face serious health issues on a daily basis. Additionally, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of individuals required to quarantine has continued to rise since we began school less than a week ago."

District officials said SISD would continue its mask mandate even after the district received a letter from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office urging the district to comply with the governor's order. At the time, district officials said they were waiting for final resolution on cases related to the governor's order before proceeding.

Things escalated further on Sept. 10, when the district was notified it was one of six districts that was being sued over mask mandates by Paxton.

"Once additional information has been received by the district, it will evaluate the pending litigation at that time," Hicks said in a statement.