FALL ELECTION: Plyler seeks 3rd term as Sherman mayor

Looking to have three more years at the helm in order to see ongoing projects through to completion, Sherman Mayor David Plyler is one of two candidates vying for the city's mayoral seat..

Plyler, who is seeking his third term, will be challenged by council member Sandra Melton during the fall elections. In total, voters will choose who should fill three seats on the council when they hit the polls this year.

"I have been very fortunate to serve as mayor and I feel like we are in a good place because of it," Plyler said.

Plyler currently serves as the president of Plyler Construction, a family owned construction company. Plyler has led the company since around 2002 and the passing of his father.

Plyler said his father was part of his inspiration to pursue service in city government. His father spent many years working with the Planning and Zoning Commission, and he was never far from city hall.

"I have always been interested in city government, and I had spent some time on planning and zoning and really grew to love the city and what we are doing here," he said. "... The city government side had really appealed to me, and P&Z is really a place to learn about the city and how things work and how to deal with development."

Like his father, Plyler started his public service by serving on Planning and Zoning. He first joined the city council when he filled an unexpired term for Willie Steele, who was giving up his seat in order to run against Cary Wacker. Following Wacker's departure from the mayor position, Plyler successfully ran for the seat and has held it since.

During his tenure, Plyler said he was proud to be a part of several projects, including the negotiation for improvements along U.S. Highway 75, incentives for Finisar to locate in Sherman and the new Sherman High School.

"One of the things that I got to do as mayor is not just break ground on a new high school but also cut the ribbon," Plyler said. "Very few mayors get to do that."

Plyler said he decided to run for a third term in part due to the ongoing development taking place in Sherman.

"We've got a mayor highway project going through our city," he said referring to ongoing work on U.S. Highway 75. "We've got another highway project on FM 1417 that is continuing. We've got upgrades throughout our infrastructure. We've got all kinds of developments coming in. ... Right now is a critical time in the history of our city and consistency is important."

"I feel like the team in place should be able to finish that," he added. "Then, when these projects are complete, I can hand things off to someone new."

