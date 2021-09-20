FALL ELECTION: Melton hopes to bring cooperation, balanced growth with Sherman mayoral seat

Sherman City Council Member Sandra Melton hopes to create collaborate and cooperate with neighbor communities during a period of historic growth if she is elected to the city's highest seat this fall.

Melton is one of two candidates vying for the Sherman mayoral seat, which will be up for election this fall. Melton will compete with incumbent Mayor David Plyler when Sherman voters hit the polls on Nov. 2.

"I feel like I can offer the citizens of Sherman a little more ... and lead the city in a different direction as far as being a regional center," she said. "We are the county seat and I think we need to be reaching out to the surrounding cities, and I don't feel like we are doing that right now."

Melton worked within the city for 22 years in a tenure that spanned five years in the city's billing office and a more than 17 year stint working in the city clerk's office. More recently, she has spent the past six years working as a library associate at Neblett Elementary.

Melton was first elected to the city council representing Place 2 in 2018. Earlier this year, she announced that she would not seek reelection this fall in order to seek the mayoral position, leaving her council seat up for grabs.

"I am willing to give up my seat to help the citizens," she said. "I want the citizens to understand that if I lose the election then my voice is off of the council."

If elected, Melton said she would like to partner with other communities in efforts to attract wanted growth and business to Texoma. As an example, she said by combining resources and metrics with other cities, Sherman could become more attractive to business scouts.

"Sherman is going to grow to grow, but we can do it strategically with other cities," she said. "We are good by ourselves, but we are better together."

Melton also voiced some concerns with how incentives have been used in the past to attract businesses to Sherman. Instead, she said she would like to be more selective about what businesses are offered what.

"In my opinion, we are just kind of giving away the farm for things that are just going to come here anyway," she said. "We need to be more cautious about how things grow.

"I think that because people know Sherman is growing and they want to be here, they are coming to us and we don't have to accept everybody and everything that wants to be here."

In other matters, Melton said she would like to also focus her attention on infrastructure, parks and other improvements in existing parks of the city, rather than put full focus on new growth.

