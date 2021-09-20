Grayson County reported 16 COVID-19 related deaths last week

Grayson County continues to lose residents to COVID-19-related deaths. Last week, the county's Office of Emergency Management reported 16 such deaths.

A report released by that office showed six new deaths on Monday and 10 on Friday. Those deaths brought the county's total since the pandemic started to 440.

In addition, the report on Friday said there were 396 active cases of the virus in the county and no ICU beds at local hospitals. There were 121 people in Grayson County hospitals with COVID-19 as of that report on Friday. Reports from the OEM show that 2,550 people were vaccinated against the virus last week in Grayson County. That brings the number of people fully vaccinated to 48,648 or 42.35 percent of the county's population over the age of 12.

Getting tested:

Places where one can get a test by appointment only include:

•Local doctor’s office, or if they prefer:

•CVS (cvs.com)

•Walgreens (Walgreens.com)

•Advanced Laboratory Services (advancedlabservices.net)

The release cautioned people to expect delays in this process because the testing sites are all very busy right now with the recent surge in cases.

Getting vaccinated:

Vaccines are readily available at many local pharmacies and grocery stores. In addition, they are available at the Grayson County Health Clinic. Walk-in clinics are held every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Grayson County Health Department (Sherman location only) at 515 N Walnut, Sherman..Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-registration is required for the walk in clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 12 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present.

They are also available in the lobby of Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman on Monday mornings.